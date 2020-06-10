523 West 173rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator playground bbq/grill internet access new construction

Newly constructed 4 story boutique elevator building with laundry in the building.



This newly renovated spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath unit, located at 173rd Street between Audubon Avenue & Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights boasts superior finishes throughout.



Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed, large windows, granite bathroom, great closet space, high ceilings, wood flooring with a beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher, video intercom security and high-speed internet wiring .



559 West 161st Street is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most vibrant cultural neighborhood conveniently located to both shopping, iconic restaurants, Highbridge Park and convenient for commutes with the 1/A/B/C trains just a few minutes from home!



_ Heat and Water Included in rent,Do not miss this opportunity to live in a 1-Bedroom Manhattan apartment for a fraction of the price!



Brand new fully gut renovated building, this 1-bedroom apartment features a sprawling layout perfect for gatherings or entertainment, the kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Coin operated laundry machines in the building as well.



Highbridge Park is right down the block, perfect to take your morning runs, having a picnic or bbq, and playgrounds for children.



Shopping, groceries, bars, restaurants are all within walking distance, you don't need to travel far for your needs.



Public transportation is a breeze with the A,C,1 subway lines only a short 5 minute walk from the building.