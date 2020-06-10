All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
523 West 173rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

523 West 173rd Street

523 W 173rd St · (917) 794-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 W 173rd St, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Newly constructed 4 story boutique elevator building with laundry in the building.

This newly renovated spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath unit, located at 173rd Street between Audubon Avenue & Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights boasts superior finishes throughout.

Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed, large windows, granite bathroom, great closet space, high ceilings, wood flooring with a beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher, video intercom security and high-speed internet wiring .

559 West 161st Street is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most vibrant cultural neighborhood conveniently located to both shopping, iconic restaurants, Highbridge Park and convenient for commutes with the 1/A/B/C trains just a few minutes from home!

_ Heat and Water Included in rent,Do not miss this opportunity to live in a 1-Bedroom Manhattan apartment for a fraction of the price!

Brand new fully gut renovated building, this 1-bedroom apartment features a sprawling layout perfect for gatherings or entertainment, the kitchen boasts brand new stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Coin operated laundry machines in the building as well.

Highbridge Park is right down the block, perfect to take your morning runs, having a picnic or bbq, and playgrounds for children.

Shopping, groceries, bars, restaurants are all within walking distance, you don't need to travel far for your needs.

Public transportation is a breeze with the A,C,1 subway lines only a short 5 minute walk from the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 West 173rd Street have any available units?
523 West 173rd Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 West 173rd Street have?
Some of 523 West 173rd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 West 173rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 West 173rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 West 173rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 West 173rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 523 West 173rd Street offer parking?
No, 523 West 173rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 523 West 173rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 West 173rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 West 173rd Street have a pool?
No, 523 West 173rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 West 173rd Street have accessible units?
No, 523 West 173rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 West 173rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 West 173rd Street has units with dishwashers.
