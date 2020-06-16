All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

522 West 157th Street

522 West 157th Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 West 157th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment Recently Gut Renovated, Hardwood Floors, & New Appliances In Kitchen. Good Closet Space, Elevator Building, On Premises Super, & Laundry In Building.The Apartment Is Located Close To The 1 & C Trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 West 157th Street have any available units?
522 West 157th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 West 157th Street have?
Some of 522 West 157th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 West 157th Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 West 157th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 West 157th Street pet-friendly?
No, 522 West 157th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 522 West 157th Street offer parking?
No, 522 West 157th Street does not offer parking.
Does 522 West 157th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 West 157th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 West 157th Street have a pool?
No, 522 West 157th Street does not have a pool.
Does 522 West 157th Street have accessible units?
No, 522 West 157th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 522 West 157th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 West 157th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
