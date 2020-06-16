Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment Recently Gut Renovated, Hardwood Floors, & New Appliances In Kitchen. Good Closet Space, Elevator Building, On Premises Super, & Laundry In Building.The Apartment Is Located Close To The 1 & C Trains.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 West 157th Street have any available units?
522 West 157th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 West 157th Street have?
Some of 522 West 157th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 West 157th Street currently offering any rent specials?
522 West 157th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.