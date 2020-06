Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Gut renovated bright 2 Bedroom apartment located in the heart of Washington Heights.

This immpecable apartment is located on the 3rd floor, and it features a brand new stainless steel kitchen, marble bath.

The building is well served with an on-site superintendent, and is located just a block away from the A,C and 1 trains and the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center including the new Columbia Nursing School.