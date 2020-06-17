All apartments in New York
520 East 90th Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:25 AM

520 East 90th Street

520 East 90th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-G · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
This large, gracious one bedroom apartment has a room-sized entry foyer, a large LR with built-in book shelves ,pristine, marble bathroom, huge bedroom with an unbelievably large walk-in closet is located in an impeccably run DM building with a private garden. The light from the picture window in the LR is beautiful and the south light in the bedroom is amazing. The kitchen is well designed and has custom tiles on the backsplash and the floor. Oh, and the apartment has gleaming oak floors through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 East 90th Street have any available units?
520 East 90th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 520 East 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 East 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 East 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 East 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 520 East 90th Street offer parking?
No, 520 East 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 East 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 East 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 East 90th Street have a pool?
No, 520 East 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 East 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 East 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 East 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 East 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 East 90th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 East 90th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
