520 East 90th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities doorman

This large, gracious one bedroom apartment has a room-sized entry foyer, a large LR with built-in book shelves ,pristine, marble bathroom, huge bedroom with an unbelievably large walk-in closet is located in an impeccably run DM building with a private garden. The light from the picture window in the LR is beautiful and the south light in the bedroom is amazing. The kitchen is well designed and has custom tiles on the backsplash and the floor. Oh, and the apartment has gleaming oak floors through out.