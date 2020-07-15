52 West 87th Street

Amenities

Beautiful, large 1 bedroom in an well maintain brownstone. Hardwood floors, exposed red brick and an ornamental fireplace. Bay windows offer a lot of sunlight and tree-lined views. Ample storage throughout the apt with 3 closets in the living room plus one in the bedroom with overhead storage. Separate renovated kitchen with dishwasher. This lovely brownstone is the perfect place to call home. Decorative fireplaces adorn the living area of this spacious one bedroom home. High ceilings allow for maximum light and air into the home. Hardwood flooring throughout the home adds to the pre-war details and warm ambiance. This is a non-smoking building. No cats!! Located between the serenity of Central Park West and bustling Columbus Avenue, this area has the best of everything. There is no laundry in the building but plenty of services in the neighborhood. The B/C train is on the same block, the #1 train at Broadway and the M86 crosstown bus is one block away. Central Park is basically a skip and a hop for all your recreation needs or just to relax in the sun and read a good book. This is the apt you can call home!!