Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:29 PM

52 West 87th Street

52 West 87th Street · (212) 941-2591
Location

52 West 87th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, large 1 bedroom in an well maintain brownstone. Hardwood floors, exposed red brick and an ornamental fireplace. Bay windows offer a lot of sunlight and tree-lined views. Ample storage throughout the apt with 3 closets in the living room plus one in the bedroom with overhead storage. Separate renovated kitchen with dishwasher. This lovely brownstone is the perfect place to call home. Decorative fireplaces adorn the living area of this spacious one bedroom home. High ceilings allow for maximum light and air into the home. Hardwood flooring throughout the home adds to the pre-war details and warm ambiance. This is a non-smoking building. No cats!! Located between the serenity of Central Park West and bustling Columbus Avenue, this area has the best of everything. There is no laundry in the building but plenty of services in the neighborhood. The B/C train is on the same block, the #1 train at Broadway and the M86 crosstown bus is one block away. Central Park is basically a skip and a hop for all your recreation needs or just to relax in the sun and read a good book. This is the apt you can call home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 West 87th Street have any available units?
52 West 87th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 West 87th Street have?
Some of 52 West 87th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 West 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 West 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 52 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 52 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 52 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 52 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 West 87th Street has units with dishwashers.
