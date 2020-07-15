513 East 5th Street

Amenities
VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST HUGE and fully renovated STUDIO. An UNLIMITED closet SPACE and LOTS of natural light . Open Kitchen with all full size appliances! Marble bathroom that will make you feel like a king! Located in EAST VILLAGE PRIME in a renovated building! Gorgeous BACK YARD in the building. One of the most attractive tree lined streets in the East Village. Steps to: Subway Station, Great Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, Gym, Russian Bath House and Tompkins Park. TRULY A GREAT DEAL!!! Must See! If you have any questions or you want to view the place feel free to contact Omer at Alpha Properties NYC.