513 East 5th Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets gym

VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST HUGE and fully renovated STUDIO. An UNLIMITED closet SPACE and LOTS of natural light . Open Kitchen with all full size appliances! Marble bathroom that will make you feel like a king! Located in EAST VILLAGE PRIME in a renovated building! Gorgeous BACK YARD in the building. One of the most attractive tree lined streets in the East Village. Steps to: Subway Station, Great Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, Gym, Russian Bath House and Tompkins Park. TRULY A GREAT DEAL!!! Must See! If you have any questions or you want to view the place feel free to contact Omer at Alpha Properties NYC.