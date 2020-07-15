All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

513 East 5th Street

513 East 5th Street · (347) 227-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
VIDEO TOUR IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST HUGE and fully renovated STUDIO. An UNLIMITED closet SPACE and LOTS of natural light . Open Kitchen with all full size appliances! Marble bathroom that will make you feel like a king! Located in EAST VILLAGE PRIME in a renovated building! Gorgeous BACK YARD in the building. One of the most attractive tree lined streets in the East Village. Steps to: Subway Station, Great Restaurants, Bars, Shopping, Gym, Russian Bath House and Tompkins Park. TRULY A GREAT DEAL!!! Must See! If you have any questions or you want to view the place feel free to contact Omer at Alpha Properties NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 East 5th Street have any available units?
513 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 East 5th Street have?
Some of 513 East 5th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 East 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 513 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 513 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 513 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 513 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 513 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
