512 West 168th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

512 West 168th Street

512 West 168th Street · (212) 381-2241
Location

512 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Get ready to live in this wonderfully laid out top floor Brownstone 2 BR/ 1 BA! The all brick facade will make you feel at home right away!

This apartment feels like a true home with it's vast hardwood floor living/ dining area that stretches into this renovated kitchen, with granite countertops & endless dark cherry wood cabinetry.

The hallway allows for true division of living and entertaining space. The master bedroom is HUGE! Double sliding door closets leave ample storage space. The sq footage allows for a sitting area if you wish.

Second bedroom has an AMAZING skylight that floods the space with natural light, as well as additional closet space.

Located just a short distance to the coveted express A train, local C train as well. New York-Presbyterian Hospital/ Columbia University nursing school. Endless choices for shops/ restaurants including the popular Harlem Public, Crazy Anne's, Coogans, to name a few- all adds to the bonus perks of being able to call this brownstone unit your new home. NO FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 West 168th Street have any available units?
512 West 168th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 512 West 168th Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 West 168th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 West 168th Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 West 168th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 512 West 168th Street offer parking?
No, 512 West 168th Street does not offer parking.
Does 512 West 168th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 West 168th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 West 168th Street have a pool?
No, 512 West 168th Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 West 168th Street have accessible units?
No, 512 West 168th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 West 168th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 West 168th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 West 168th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 West 168th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
