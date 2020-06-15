512 West 168th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Get ready to live in this wonderfully laid out top floor Brownstone 2 BR/ 1 BA! The all brick facade will make you feel at home right away!



This apartment feels like a true home with it's vast hardwood floor living/ dining area that stretches into this renovated kitchen, with granite countertops & endless dark cherry wood cabinetry.



The hallway allows for true division of living and entertaining space. The master bedroom is HUGE! Double sliding door closets leave ample storage space. The sq footage allows for a sitting area if you wish.



Second bedroom has an AMAZING skylight that floods the space with natural light, as well as additional closet space.



Located just a short distance to the coveted express A train, local C train as well. New York-Presbyterian Hospital/ Columbia University nursing school. Endless choices for shops/ restaurants including the popular Harlem Public, Crazy Anne's, Coogans, to name a few- all adds to the bonus perks of being able to call this brownstone unit your new home. NO FEE!