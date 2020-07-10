All apartments in New York
Location

512 East 119th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
*** Massive 1,200 sf - - Convertible 2 Bedroom ***

Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 1,200 square foot floor through Apt. on a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac.

This stunning and very well cared for apartment has both North & South Exposure providing tons of natural sunlight... Easily convertible into 2 bedrooms (one on each end)... a Fully Equipped Large Open kitchen including a Dishwasher... Hardwood Floors throughout... High Ceilings with new LED dimmable lighting, Generous Closet Space w/ a HUGE Walk-in Closet!!!

This home also features brand new energy saving windows as well as central air.

Located two blocks away from the East River Plaza featuring Costco, Target, Burlington Coat Factory, Planet Fitness,

Enjoy a quiet tree lined block and a well cared for townhouse with laundry facilities in the basement.

For more information and to schedule a showing please call/email today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 East 119th Street have any available units?
512 East 119th Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 East 119th Street have?
Some of 512 East 119th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 East 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 East 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 East 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 East 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 512 East 119th Street offer parking?
No, 512 East 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 512 East 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 East 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 East 119th Street have a pool?
No, 512 East 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 East 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 512 East 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 East 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 East 119th Street has units with dishwashers.
