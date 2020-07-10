512 East 119th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

*** Massive 1,200 sf - - Convertible 2 Bedroom ***



Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 1,200 square foot floor through Apt. on a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac.



This stunning and very well cared for apartment has both North & South Exposure providing tons of natural sunlight... Easily convertible into 2 bedrooms (one on each end)... a Fully Equipped Large Open kitchen including a Dishwasher... Hardwood Floors throughout... High Ceilings with new LED dimmable lighting, Generous Closet Space w/ a HUGE Walk-in Closet!!!



This home also features brand new energy saving windows as well as central air.



Located two blocks away from the East River Plaza featuring Costco, Target, Burlington Coat Factory, Planet Fitness,



Enjoy a quiet tree lined block and a well cared for townhouse with laundry facilities in the basement.



