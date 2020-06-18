512 E 13 ST.

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

NEED TO BE SEEN TO BE BELIEVED! See photos ~ that's the opportunity you were looking for!ALL PICS ARE VALID!Gorgeous 1BR in the heart of East Village. Huge 1BR Apt with Amazing Privet Outdoor Space, Marble Bath and Full Kitchen with Dining Area, Large living room. Just a few steps from the L train. Only 1 block from the Associated super market, 4 blocks from Union Sq, Trader Joe's, Whole foods and a large Subway hub. To schedule appointment call/text Omer at 347-227-5167 or mail Omer@AlphaNYC.com alpha279956