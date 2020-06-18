All apartments in New York
512 E 13 ST.
512 E 13 ST.

512 East 13th Street · (347) 227-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEED TO BE SEEN TO BE BELIEVED! See photos ~ that's the opportunity you were looking for!ALL PICS ARE VALID!Gorgeous 1BR in the heart of East Village. Huge 1BR Apt with Amazing Privet Outdoor Space, Marble Bath and Full Kitchen with Dining Area, Large living room. Just a few steps from the L train. Only 1 block from the Associated super market, 4 blocks from Union Sq, Trader Joe's, Whole foods and a large Subway hub. To schedule appointment call/text Omer at 347-227-5167 or mail Omer@AlphaNYC.com alpha279956

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E 13 ST. have any available units?
512 E 13 ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 512 E 13 ST. currently offering any rent specials?
512 E 13 ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E 13 ST. pet-friendly?
No, 512 E 13 ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 512 E 13 ST. offer parking?
No, 512 E 13 ST. does not offer parking.
Does 512 E 13 ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 E 13 ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E 13 ST. have a pool?
No, 512 E 13 ST. does not have a pool.
Does 512 E 13 ST. have accessible units?
No, 512 E 13 ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E 13 ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 E 13 ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 E 13 ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 E 13 ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
