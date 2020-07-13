All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

510 West 123rd Street

510 West 123rd Street · (646) 666-2342
Location

510 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
NO BOARD APPROVAL, sponsor unite! Guarantor and Corporate lease are acceptable.

Charming, elevator building with FREE LAUNDRY facility and live-in-super.

Excellent One bedrooms, split layout and can be simply used for separate bedrooms with total privacy. Please see a floor plan attached.

Heat and hot water included in rental price. Large, gut renovated, very quiet apartment with plenty of natural light and high ceilings, and windowed sit-in kitchen.

In a very trendy Columbia neighborhood, beautiful city block. Cafes and restaurants with out-side sittings. Surrounded with 2 parks. Take or teach class at Columbia, Barnard, the Manhattan of Music, Teachers , Jewish & Union Theological Seminary, St. Luke's Hospital, Harlem River Piers, Hudson River, Riverside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 West 123rd Street have any available units?
510 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 West 123rd Street have?
Some of 510 West 123rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 West 123rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 West 123rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 510 West 123rd Street offer parking?
No, 510 West 123rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 510 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 West 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 West 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 510 West 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 510 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 West 123rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
