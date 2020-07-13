510 West 123rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated elevator some paid utils

NO BOARD APPROVAL, sponsor unite! Guarantor and Corporate lease are acceptable.



Charming, elevator building with FREE LAUNDRY facility and live-in-super.



Excellent One bedrooms, split layout and can be simply used for separate bedrooms with total privacy. Please see a floor plan attached.



Heat and hot water included in rental price. Large, gut renovated, very quiet apartment with plenty of natural light and high ceilings, and windowed sit-in kitchen.



In a very trendy Columbia neighborhood, beautiful city block. Cafes and restaurants with out-side sittings. Surrounded with 2 parks. Take or teach class at Columbia, Barnard, the Manhattan of Music, Teachers , Jewish & Union Theological Seminary, St. Luke's Hospital, Harlem River Piers, Hudson River, Riverside