510 W 110TH ST.

Amenities
Beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment. King size bedroom, renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, natural brick walls in living room & kitchen, high ceilings, hardwood floors, air conditioner, and ample closets with custom built-ins. ( RENT INCLUDES ELECTRICITY!! ) The 24-hour doorman condominium building has a resident superintendent, package room, bike room and storage room. Just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and transportation (#1 subway line and buses M104, #7, #11). Walk to Columbia University, Central Park & Riverside Park, St. John the Devine, Westside Market, H-Mart, and a farmers market on Sundays and Thursdays.