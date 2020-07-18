All apartments in New York
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

510 W 110TH ST.

510 W 110th St · (317) 413-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 W 110th St, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
Beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment. King size bedroom, renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, natural brick walls in living room & kitchen, high ceilings, hardwood floors, air conditioner, and ample closets with custom built-ins. ( RENT INCLUDES ELECTRICITY!! ) The 24-hour doorman condominium building has a resident superintendent, package room, bike room and storage room. Just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and transportation (#1 subway line and buses M104, #7, #11). Walk to Columbia University, Central Park & Riverside Park, St. John the Devine, Westside Market, H-Mart, and a farmers market on Sundays and Thursdays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W 110TH ST. have any available units?
510 W 110TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 W 110TH ST. have?
Some of 510 W 110TH ST.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W 110TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
510 W 110TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W 110TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 510 W 110TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 510 W 110TH ST. offer parking?
No, 510 W 110TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 510 W 110TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 W 110TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W 110TH ST. have a pool?
No, 510 W 110TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 510 W 110TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 510 W 110TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W 110TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 W 110TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
