A large 1 Bedroom apartment located between Columbus and Central Park West.

Facing West and North with a natural light throughout apartment.



The living space is very generous and can easily accommodate a full sized furniture including a dining table.

The bedroom has room for a king bed and is full of light all day long as well.



There is an eat-in windowed kitchen with granite counter tops and full sized appliances.



There is an office nook off the hallway between the living room and the bedroom, and a walk in closet. The bedroom includes 2 closets and overlooks a charming row of townhouses.