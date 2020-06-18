51 Morton Street

Amenities

THE MOST CHARMING STREET IN THE WEST VILLAGE!! This 1 bedroom apartment has been beautifully renovated and boasts 10 1/2' ceilings, South & North exposures from over-sized, recessed lighting, solid oak hardwood floors with mahogany inlay, an open kitchen with granite counters, 42" shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances, a quiet bedroom with an en suite, windowed bathroom. This immaculately maintained, walk-up (3 flight) cond-op building is located on the best tree lined block in the West Village Building features: laundry & live-in Superintendent. No shares or dogs, please. Available June 2020 for 1 or 2 years.