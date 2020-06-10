51 1st Ave

Amenities

51 First Avenue, Apartment 2 - between East 3rd and 4th Street



EAST VILLAGE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - DINING ALCOVE - GREAT NATURAL LIGHT!



*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Listing Details:

-2 Bedrooms with Windows and Closets in Each Room

-Spacious Private Layout

-Dining Alcove

-Spacious Kitchen with Counter-Top Space and Wood Cabinetry

-Renovated Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub and Sink Vanity

-Hardwood Floors

-Overhead and Recessed Lighting

-East Facing Natural Light

-Well Maintained Walk-Up Building

-Responsive Management

-Local Super

-Heat and Hot Water Included



Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15



Please Note:



- Advertised photos shows the apartment as a 1 bedroom layout. The apartment is currently configured as a 2 bedroom layout.