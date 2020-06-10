All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

51 1st Ave

51 1st Avenue · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
51 First Avenue, Apartment 2 - between East 3rd and 4th Street

EAST VILLAGE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - DINING ALCOVE - GREAT NATURAL LIGHT!

*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Listing Details:
-2 Bedrooms with Windows and Closets in Each Room
-Spacious Private Layout
-Dining Alcove
-Spacious Kitchen with Counter-Top Space and Wood Cabinetry
-Renovated Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub and Sink Vanity
-Hardwood Floors
-Overhead and Recessed Lighting
-East Facing Natural Light
-Well Maintained Walk-Up Building
-Responsive Management
-Local Super
-Heat and Hot Water Included

Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15

Please Note:

- Advertised photos shows the apartment as a 1 bedroom layout. The apartment is currently configured as a 2 bedroom layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 1st Ave have any available units?
51 1st Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 1st Ave have?
Some of 51 1st Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
51 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 51 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 51 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 51 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 51 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 51 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 51 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 51 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 51 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
