51 1st Ave

Amenities
51 First Avenue, Apartment 2 - between East 3rd and 4th Street
EAST VILLAGE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - DINING ALCOVE - GREAT NATURAL LIGHT!
*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Listing Details:
-2 Bedrooms with Windows and Closets in Each Room
-Spacious Private Layout
-Dining Alcove
-Spacious Kitchen with Counter-Top Space and Wood Cabinetry
-Renovated Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub and Sink Vanity
-Hardwood Floors
-Overhead and Recessed Lighting
-East Facing Natural Light
-Well Maintained Walk-Up Building
-Responsive Management
-Local Super
-Heat and Hot Water Included
Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15
Please Note:
- Advertised photos shows the apartment as a 1 bedroom layout. The apartment is currently configured as a 2 bedroom layout.