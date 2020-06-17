All apartments in New York
508 W 213th St 4

508 West 213th Street · (347) 994-0841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 West 213th Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Two Bedroom /1 Bath Inwood - Property Id: 121064

NOTICE!!! THIS IS A 4TH FLOOR WALK UP APARTMENT!!
GREAT APARTMENT EASY TO LIKE.
PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER FOR QUICK RESPONSE!

Hablamos Espaol
Actual pictures of the apartment

New hardwood floors
Large and bright living area
Large bedrooms
Lots of windows and closet space
Renovated kitchen
New appliances
Walk-up building
Very well-maintained building
Live in super
One block from the A train
Short walk to transportation
Walking distance to schools, parks, clinics, shopping, restaurants, eateries,
and much much more!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121064
Property Id 121064

(RLNE5664864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 W 213th St 4 have any available units?
508 W 213th St 4 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 W 213th St 4 have?
Some of 508 W 213th St 4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 W 213th St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
508 W 213th St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 W 213th St 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 W 213th St 4 is pet friendly.
Does 508 W 213th St 4 offer parking?
No, 508 W 213th St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 508 W 213th St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 W 213th St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 W 213th St 4 have a pool?
No, 508 W 213th St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 508 W 213th St 4 have accessible units?
No, 508 W 213th St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 508 W 213th St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 W 213th St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
