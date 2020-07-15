507 West 139th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4-bedroom apartment in a nice, walk-up building. The apt has great sunlight, natural hardwood floors, and a very good-size living area with an open kitchen that is perfect for those who enjoy cooking. The kitchen has modern espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops. The bedrooms are all a very good size - one bedroom fits a king size bed and more, another bedroom fits a queen size bed and dresser, and the third bedroom easily fits a full-size bed and more. All bedrooms have good closet space as well. Laundry in unit