507 West 139th Street
507 West 139th Street

507 West 139th Street · (646) 624-9373
Location

507 West 139th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4-bedroom apartment in a nice, walk-up building. The apt has great sunlight, natural hardwood floors, and a very good-size living area with an open kitchen that is perfect for those who enjoy cooking. The kitchen has modern espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops. The bedrooms are all a very good size - one bedroom fits a king size bed and more, another bedroom fits a queen size bed and dresser, and the third bedroom easily fits a full-size bed and more. All bedrooms have good closet space as well. Laundry in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 West 139th Street have any available units?
507 West 139th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 West 139th Street have?
Some of 507 West 139th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 West 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 West 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 West 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 West 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 507 West 139th Street offer parking?
No, 507 West 139th Street does not offer parking.
Does 507 West 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 West 139th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 West 139th Street have a pool?
No, 507 West 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 West 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 507 West 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 West 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 West 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
