New York, NY
505 West 122nd Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:19 AM

505 West 122nd Street

505 West 122nd Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 West 122nd Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,383

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SEPARATE KITCHENDISHWASHERQUEEN SIZE BEDS* NO FEE + 1 FREE MONTH!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $2600 + 1 free month on a 12 month lease.Welcome home to your SUNNY apartment. With such beautiful finishes and LARGE LIVING ROOM, this 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Morningside Heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen is newer with QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER, and soft close cabinetry. Bathroom has storage in medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 1 A B C D Subways and M11, M4, M104 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of Columbia University, Teachers College, Manhattan School of Music, Barnard College, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 West 122nd Street have any available units?
505 West 122nd Street has a unit available for $2,383 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 West 122nd Street have?
Some of 505 West 122nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 West 122nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 West 122nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 West 122nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 West 122nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 505 West 122nd Street offer parking?
No, 505 West 122nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 West 122nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 West 122nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 West 122nd Street have a pool?
No, 505 West 122nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 West 122nd Street have accessible units?
No, 505 West 122nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 West 122nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 West 122nd Street has units with dishwashers.
