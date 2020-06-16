505 West 122nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

SEPARATE KITCHENDISHWASHERQUEEN SIZE BEDS* NO FEE + 1 FREE MONTH!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $2600 + 1 free month on a 12 month lease.Welcome home to your SUNNY apartment. With such beautiful finishes and LARGE LIVING ROOM, this 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Morningside Heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen is newer with QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER, and soft close cabinetry. Bathroom has storage in medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 1 A B C D Subways and M11, M4, M104 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of Columbia University, Teachers College, Manhattan School of Music, Barnard College, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.