Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:53 AM

504 West 111th Street

504 West 111th Street · (212) 381-2328
Location

504 West 111th Street, New York, NY 10025
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Live on charming W. 111th St, a lovely tree lined block in the heart of Morningside Heights. This spacious 1 bedroom with renovated bath, boasts ample storage, large windowed kitchen, queen sized murphy bed, hardwood floors and pin drop quiet living. Situated in a well maintained co-op with doorman, on site super, and elevator. The large one bedroom is perfect for home/work, with plenty of room for a home office. Southern exposure provides great light. This prewar co-op offers laundry room and bike storage. Morningside Heights is a vibrant and culturally diverse neighborhood, home to The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Columbia University, Westside Market, HMart, weekly Farmer's Markets, Tom's Restaurant and the best dining in the city. One block from 1 train and mass transit. Close to Riverside and Central Parks. Available April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 West 111th Street have any available units?
504 West 111th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 West 111th Street have?
Some of 504 West 111th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 West 111th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 West 111th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 West 111th Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 West 111th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 504 West 111th Street offer parking?
No, 504 West 111th Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 West 111th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 West 111th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 West 111th Street have a pool?
No, 504 West 111th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 West 111th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 West 111th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 West 111th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 West 111th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
