504 West 111th Street

Live on charming W. 111th St, a lovely tree lined block in the heart of Morningside Heights. This spacious 1 bedroom with renovated bath, boasts ample storage, large windowed kitchen, queen sized murphy bed, hardwood floors and pin drop quiet living. Situated in a well maintained co-op with doorman, on site super, and elevator. The large one bedroom is perfect for home/work, with plenty of room for a home office. Southern exposure provides great light. This prewar co-op offers laundry room and bike storage. Morningside Heights is a vibrant and culturally diverse neighborhood, home to The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Columbia University, Westside Market, HMart, weekly Farmer's Markets, Tom's Restaurant and the best dining in the city. One block from 1 train and mass transit. Close to Riverside and Central Parks. Available April 1.