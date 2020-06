Amenities

Description: Renovated to absolute perfection, this triple mint two bedroom apartment is ready for move-in. Complete with a granite and stainless steel dishwasher kitchen, gleaming new hardwood floors, a brand new bathroom and generous closet space, this spacious and sunny apartment is located in the very heart of Hells Kitchen. Be the first to enjoy new everything in one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city!!!.