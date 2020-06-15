All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

500 West 43rd Street

500 West 43rd Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

500 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-D · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
parking
pool
garage
lobby
media room
sauna
The Strand - 500 West 43rd Street Apt 9D New York, NY 10036
Sorry no photo's or videos available. Showings will begin June 1.

Located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen! Apartment 9D features a bright, spacious living room with a private balcony accessible from both the living room and bedroom. The entertaining pass-thru kitchen is equipped ample counter and counter space. The bedroom holds incredible city views and can easily house a king size bed.

Building amenities include a newly renovated lobby, 24-hour doorman/concierge service, on-site garage, smoke-free, pet friendly, rooftop health club with sensational skyline views, a glass-enclosed heated pool, reading room, relaxing sauna, and steam rooms. The Strand is located in the vibrant and trendy Midtown West neighborhood, within walking distance to bus, train stations, theaters, bike paths, boat rides, kayaking, the Hudson River Promenade, parks, shopping markets and fine dining.

I live and specialize in the neighborhood. #mrmidtownwest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 West 43rd Street have any available units?
500 West 43rd Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 West 43rd Street have?
Some of 500 West 43rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 West 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 West 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 West 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 West 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 West 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 West 43rd Street does offer parking.
Does 500 West 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 West 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 West 43rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 500 West 43rd Street has a pool.
Does 500 West 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 500 West 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 West 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 West 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
