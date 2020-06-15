Amenities

The Strand - 500 West 43rd Street Apt 9D New York, NY 10036

Sorry no photo's or videos available. Showings will begin June 1.



Located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen! Apartment 9D features a bright, spacious living room with a private balcony accessible from both the living room and bedroom. The entertaining pass-thru kitchen is equipped ample counter and counter space. The bedroom holds incredible city views and can easily house a king size bed.



Building amenities include a newly renovated lobby, 24-hour doorman/concierge service, on-site garage, smoke-free, pet friendly, rooftop health club with sensational skyline views, a glass-enclosed heated pool, reading room, relaxing sauna, and steam rooms. The Strand is located in the vibrant and trendy Midtown West neighborhood, within walking distance to bus, train stations, theaters, bike paths, boat rides, kayaking, the Hudson River Promenade, parks, shopping markets and fine dining.



