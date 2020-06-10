All apartments in New York
Find more places like 500 west 28th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
500 west 28th street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:55 PM

500 west 28th street

500 West 28th Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
bike storage
internet access
online portal
The apartment features the following: * Gas, Heat and Water included in rent * Verizon FIOS and Spectrum Cable available * Easy online maintenance requests/package notifications with BuildingLink
* GE Café Series appliances including five burner gas range, over the range microwave oven, whisper-quiet dishwashers
* In Unit Washer/Dryer in 1 & 2 bedroom apartments This building features the following:
* 24 Hour Doorman
* Package room including cold storage (for Fresh Direct or Grocery deliveries)
* Fitness Center with free weights and latest machines
* 50-foot long indoor swimming pool, open year-round
* Interactive children’s playroom
* Two immaculately landscaped roof decks
* Wi-Fi enabled lounge with entertainment center
* Complimentary bike storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 west 28th street have any available units?
500 west 28th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 west 28th street have?
Some of 500 west 28th street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 west 28th street currently offering any rent specials?
500 west 28th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 west 28th street pet-friendly?
No, 500 west 28th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 500 west 28th street offer parking?
No, 500 west 28th street does not offer parking.
Does 500 west 28th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 west 28th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 west 28th street have a pool?
Yes, 500 west 28th street has a pool.
Does 500 west 28th street have accessible units?
Yes, 500 west 28th street has accessible units.
Does 500 west 28th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 west 28th street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 500 west 28th street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity