500 west 28th street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse doorman gym pool bike storage internet access online portal

The apartment features the following: * Gas, Heat and Water included in rent * Verizon FIOS and Spectrum Cable available * Easy online maintenance requests/package notifications with BuildingLink

* GE Café Series appliances including five burner gas range, over the range microwave oven, whisper-quiet dishwashers

* In Unit Washer/Dryer in 1 & 2 bedroom apartments This building features the following:

* 24 Hour Doorman

* Package room including cold storage (for Fresh Direct or Grocery deliveries)

* Fitness Center with free weights and latest machines

* 50-foot long indoor swimming pool, open year-round

* Interactive children’s playroom

* Two immaculately landscaped roof decks

* Wi-Fi enabled lounge with entertainment center

* Complimentary bike storage