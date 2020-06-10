500 west 28th street

Amenities
The apartment features the following: * Gas, Heat and Water included in rent * Verizon FIOS and Spectrum Cable available * Easy online maintenance requests/package notifications with BuildingLink
* GE Café Series appliances including five burner gas range, over the range microwave oven, whisper-quiet dishwashers
* In Unit Washer/Dryer in 1 & 2 bedroom apartments This building features the following:
* 24 Hour Doorman
* Package room including cold storage (for Fresh Direct or Grocery deliveries)
* Fitness Center with free weights and latest machines
* 50-foot long indoor swimming pool, open year-round
* Interactive children’s playroom
* Two immaculately landscaped roof decks
* Wi-Fi enabled lounge with entertainment center
* Complimentary bike storage