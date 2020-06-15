Amenities

The house on top of TriBeca.*Available Furnished or Unfurnished*Welcome to 50 White Street, easily one of the most unique homes in TriBeca. Perched on top of a classic Cast Iron Loft building in the heart of Tribeca, this sleekly designed newly constructed trophy property has it all including 5 spacious outdoor areas with over 3,000sq/ft of outdoor space! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is constructed with a genius combination of materials and finishes, this sun flooded masterpiece is a warm and welcoming oasis with the perfect blend of privacy and comfort. As you exit a private keyed elevator, you enter your own world and are first met with your private front yard and absolutely stunning architecture. The architect designed the space to boast iconic views at every turn while maintaining the upmost privacy. Entering the space you step into a magnificent great room facing south with 17 ft ceiling height, a beautiful marble fireplace, and stunning views of One World Trade and 56 Leonard. Light is beaming into the home through windows and skylights the entire day. The full length kitchen in the home is equipped with a 6 burner Viking, Viking fridge, and 2 zone wine fridge and is ideal for entertaining. The door off of the kitchen provides direct access to the front of the house blending indoor and outdoor living.This hidden gem provides access to outdoor space from every single room in addition to a private rooftop that provides 360 degree views and will solidify this as one of the most amazing homes in all of NYC.*Please note a few changes to the floorplan*-Tub was removed on the second floor