Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

50 White Street

50 White Street · (212) 508-7193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 White Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$19,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
elevator
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
The house on top of TriBeca.*Available Furnished or Unfurnished*Welcome to 50 White Street, easily one of the most unique homes in TriBeca. Perched on top of a classic Cast Iron Loft building in the heart of Tribeca, this sleekly designed newly constructed trophy property has it all including 5 spacious outdoor areas with over 3,000sq/ft of outdoor space! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is constructed with a genius combination of materials and finishes, this sun flooded masterpiece is a warm and welcoming oasis with the perfect blend of privacy and comfort. As you exit a private keyed elevator, you enter your own world and are first met with your private front yard and absolutely stunning architecture. The architect designed the space to boast iconic views at every turn while maintaining the upmost privacy. Entering the space you step into a magnificent great room facing south with 17 ft ceiling height, a beautiful marble fireplace, and stunning views of One World Trade and 56 Leonard. Light is beaming into the home through windows and skylights the entire day. The full length kitchen in the home is equipped with a 6 burner Viking, Viking fridge, and 2 zone wine fridge and is ideal for entertaining. The door off of the kitchen provides direct access to the front of the house blending indoor and outdoor living.This hidden gem provides access to outdoor space from every single room in addition to a private rooftop that provides 360 degree views and will solidify this as one of the most amazing homes in all of NYC.*Please note a few changes to the floorplan*-Tub was removed on the second floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 White Street have any available units?
50 White Street has a unit available for $19,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 White Street have?
Some of 50 White Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 White Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 White Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 White Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 White Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 White Street offer parking?
No, 50 White Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 White Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 White Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 White Street have a pool?
No, 50 White Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 White Street have accessible units?
No, 50 White Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 White Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 White Street does not have units with dishwashers.
