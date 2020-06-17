All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 THOMSON STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

50 THOMSON STREET

50 Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Location

50 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
lobby
SOHO DREAM! MASSIVE PANORAMIC 2B/2BTH/TERRACES - Property Id: 109187

Stunning 2BR/2BTH home with a dramatic curved glass wall in the Great Room that makes a statement. features southeast facing open Soho and views.Flowing and expansive great room features ten foot ceilings, wall of windows, and limed four inch solid white oak floors. The home is both luminous and loft-like, truly a stunning home. The kitchen features wood paneled built-in Subzero refrigerator, a 30 inch stainless steel Bertazzoni gas range, a Bosch stainless steel dishwasher, and an LG stainless steel microwave oven. The bathrooms feature an oversized, limed white oak vanity, Travertine slab countertops, tri-view mirrored medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, porcelain tiles, deep soaking tub, and separate stall showers with frameless glass shower doors. This first class boutique building features: doorman, gym, sun deck, roof deck, high speed elevators, inviting magnificent lobby, laundry, and concierge services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109187
Property Id 109187

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5843508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 THOMSON STREET have any available units?
50 THOMSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 THOMSON STREET have?
Some of 50 THOMSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 THOMSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
50 THOMSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 THOMSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 50 THOMSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 THOMSON STREET offer parking?
No, 50 THOMSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 50 THOMSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 THOMSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 THOMSON STREET have a pool?
No, 50 THOMSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 50 THOMSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 50 THOMSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 50 THOMSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 THOMSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
