50 THOMSON STREET

SOHO DREAM! MASSIVE PANORAMIC 2B/2BTH/TERRACES - Property Id: 109187
Stunning 2BR/2BTH home with a dramatic curved glass wall in the Great Room that makes a statement. features southeast facing open Soho and views.Flowing and expansive great room features ten foot ceilings, wall of windows, and limed four inch solid white oak floors. The home is both luminous and loft-like, truly a stunning home. The kitchen features wood paneled built-in Subzero refrigerator, a 30 inch stainless steel Bertazzoni gas range, a Bosch stainless steel dishwasher, and an LG stainless steel microwave oven. The bathrooms feature an oversized, limed white oak vanity, Travertine slab countertops, tri-view mirrored medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, porcelain tiles, deep soaking tub, and separate stall showers with frameless glass shower doors. This first class boutique building features: doorman, gym, sun deck, roof deck, high speed elevators, inviting magnificent lobby, laundry, and concierge services.
No Dogs Allowed
