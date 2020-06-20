All apartments in New York
Find more places like 50 Pine St PH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 Pine St PH
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

50 Pine St PH

50 Pine St · (646) 504-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

50 Pine St, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit PH · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool table
lobby
media room
valet service
yoga
STUNNING FIDI PENTHOUSE 2BR 2BATH! - Property Id: 287827

Call the office for more details or to apply: U2apartment 646-504-4483
• Laundry in Unit
• Dishwasher
• Microwave
We can accommodate move-ins with adherence to social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols. Now offering 1 month free rent. Gross rent is $8,995.

Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, with open gourmet kitchen with eating bar, walk-in and multiple closets, and in-unit washer/dryer.
Landmarked Art Deco lobby featuring Crown Shy, James Kent and Jeff Katz's exciting new restaurant with their second restaurant/bar concept opening in the buildings' Spire this fall.
Explore 22,000sq/ft of amenities at Elite by NYSC's newest fitness center which features daily classes, Pilates & yoga studio, turf track, bowling alley, virtual golf, resident lounge w/billiards & ping pong, and screening room in 70 Pine's historic bank vault.
Children's playroom, resident lounge w/terrace, valet services and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287827
Property Id 287827

(RLNE5869233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Pine St PH have any available units?
50 Pine St PH has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Pine St PH have?
Some of 50 Pine St PH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Pine St PH currently offering any rent specials?
50 Pine St PH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Pine St PH pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Pine St PH is pet friendly.
Does 50 Pine St PH offer parking?
No, 50 Pine St PH does not offer parking.
Does 50 Pine St PH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Pine St PH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Pine St PH have a pool?
No, 50 Pine St PH does not have a pool.
Does 50 Pine St PH have accessible units?
No, 50 Pine St PH does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Pine St PH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Pine St PH has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 50 Pine St PH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity