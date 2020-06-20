50 Pine St PH

Amenities

STUNNING FIDI PENTHOUSE 2BR 2BATH! - Property Id: 287827



We can accommodate move-ins with adherence to social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols. Now offering 1 month free rent. Gross rent is $8,995.



Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, with open gourmet kitchen with eating bar, walk-in and multiple closets, and in-unit washer/dryer.

Landmarked Art Deco lobby featuring Crown Shy, James Kent and Jeff Katz's exciting new restaurant with their second restaurant/bar concept opening in the buildings' Spire this fall.

Explore 22,000sq/ft of amenities at Elite by NYSC's newest fitness center which features daily classes, Pilates & yoga studio, turf track, bowling alley, virtual golf, resident lounge w/billiards & ping pong, and screening room in 70 Pine's historic bank vault.

Children's playroom, resident lounge w/terrace, valet services and much more.

