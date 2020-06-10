All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

50 Bond Street

50 Bond Street · (212) 906-9363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4THFLOOR · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
lobby
Beautifully Renovated Private Floor Loft with Three Bedrooms and Two and a Half Bathrooms Located in one of the Most Desirable Areas of Manhattan at 50 Bond Street. This Spectacular Home has Contemporary Finishes and Original Pre-War Loft Details. The Wooden Floors with a Four-Layer Sound Attenuating System, and Over-Sized European Tilt and Turn Windows Complement Extensive Brickwork and Rich Cast Iron Columns. Three Distinct Public Areas Encourage Fluid Entertaining: a Large, Formal Living room Framed by Five Large South Facing Windows and a Wood Burning Fireplace; an Ample Dining Area Flanked by Custom Bookshelves; and a Casual Family-TV Area. The Windowed Kitchen Offers Custom Wooden Cabinetry, Walk-in Pantry, Wine Refrigerator, SubZero Refrigerator and Freezer, and an Island built Purposely for Entertaining. The Sun Drenched Master Suite has approx. 125 Square Foot Terrace. The Windowed, Custom Designed Master Bath Features Waterworks Fixtures, and a Rain Steam-Handheld Shower.

Live Low key in High Style and Downtown's Most Architecturally Significant Block. Cobblestoned Bond Street is Downtown at its Chicest. A perfect Confluence of a Romantic Cityscape and Architecturally Significant new Buildings has Transformed this Block into an Enclave that Epitomizes the Downtown Aesthetic. 50 Bond Street is a Seven Unit, Pre-War Beaux-Arts Loft Building Featuring Full Floor Apartments, Limestone Detailing, and an Understated Limestone and Granite Lobby. Video intercom-Key Locked Elevator. Pets Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Bond Street have any available units?
50 Bond Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Bond Street have?
Some of 50 Bond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Bond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 Bond Street offer parking?
No, 50 Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 50 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
