Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator lobby

Beautifully Renovated Private Floor Loft with Three Bedrooms and Two and a Half Bathrooms Located in one of the Most Desirable Areas of Manhattan at 50 Bond Street. This Spectacular Home has Contemporary Finishes and Original Pre-War Loft Details. The Wooden Floors with a Four-Layer Sound Attenuating System, and Over-Sized European Tilt and Turn Windows Complement Extensive Brickwork and Rich Cast Iron Columns. Three Distinct Public Areas Encourage Fluid Entertaining: a Large, Formal Living room Framed by Five Large South Facing Windows and a Wood Burning Fireplace; an Ample Dining Area Flanked by Custom Bookshelves; and a Casual Family-TV Area. The Windowed Kitchen Offers Custom Wooden Cabinetry, Walk-in Pantry, Wine Refrigerator, SubZero Refrigerator and Freezer, and an Island built Purposely for Entertaining. The Sun Drenched Master Suite has approx. 125 Square Foot Terrace. The Windowed, Custom Designed Master Bath Features Waterworks Fixtures, and a Rain Steam-Handheld Shower.



Live Low key in High Style and Downtown's Most Architecturally Significant Block. Cobblestoned Bond Street is Downtown at its Chicest. A perfect Confluence of a Romantic Cityscape and Architecturally Significant new Buildings has Transformed this Block into an Enclave that Epitomizes the Downtown Aesthetic. 50 Bond Street is a Seven Unit, Pre-War Beaux-Arts Loft Building Featuring Full Floor Apartments, Limestone Detailing, and an Understated Limestone and Granite Lobby. Video intercom-Key Locked Elevator. Pets Welcome!