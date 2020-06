5 West 101st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH RHINO INSURANCEVery quick & easy application process.MODERN RENOVATED 3BDR WITH WASHER IN-UNIT & DISHWASHER NEAR CENTRAL PARKAvailable: July 1Guarantors accepted!This stunning gut renovated apartment features: - Equal size bedrooms - perfect for sharing!- Can be furnished if needed- In unit washer- Spacious living room- Separate kitchen- Dishwasher- Microwave- Stainless steel appliances- Modern light fixtures- Stylish tiled bathroom w/ tub============BUILDING FEATURES:- Video intercom============PRIME LOCATION* Half lock away from Central Park!* B, C Train -2 min walk* 2 blocks from 1 train * 20 min walk to Columbia UniversityNEARBY:* Grocery: Whole Food-5 min walk!* Plenty of food spots (Chipotle, Starbucks. Bareburger, Chinese restaurants etc.) * Shopping: Tj Maxx, HomeGoods, CVS etc. Coutinho1318