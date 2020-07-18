All apartments in New York
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:41 AM

49 West 88th Street

49 West 88th Street · (917) 902-1781
Location

49 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
dogs allowed
*Large *Bright *1-Bedroom *exposed brick *quiet *renovated ***NO BROKER FEE***

Completely renovated, charming 1-bedroom apartment in elegant,
well-maintained owner-occupied brownstone on West 88th Street.

PRIME LOCATION:
Half a block to Central Park and B/C lines

SHORT WALK to:
Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, soon-to-be new Target,
and 86th Street Crosstown

BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES:
Full-size dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas stove/oven;
pass-through window with granite countertops and ample storage

ALL-NEW BATHROOM

CHARMING SPACE:
2 new A/C’s, ceiling fan,
hardwood floors, exposed brick wall,
high ceilings, lots of closets/storage

Bicycle storage in basement

No smoking, no dogs (cat ok), 4-flight walk-up

VERY SAFE and QUIET:
Active security cameras

Windows face back of the building with view
over quiet brownstone backyards

$2,650/month NO FEE Available early August!

Contact: Vanessa
apt7rentaluws@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 West 88th Street have any available units?
49 West 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 West 88th Street have?
Some of 49 West 88th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 West 88th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 West 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 49 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 49 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 West 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 49 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 49 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 West 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
