49 West 88th Street

*Large *Bright *1-Bedroom *exposed brick *quiet *renovated ***NO BROKER FEE***



Completely renovated, charming 1-bedroom apartment in elegant,

well-maintained owner-occupied brownstone on West 88th Street.



PRIME LOCATION:

Half a block to Central Park and B/C lines



SHORT WALK to:

Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, soon-to-be new Target,

and 86th Street Crosstown



BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES:

Full-size dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas stove/oven;

pass-through window with granite countertops and ample storage



ALL-NEW BATHROOM



CHARMING SPACE:

2 new A/C’s, ceiling fan,

hardwood floors, exposed brick wall,

high ceilings, lots of closets/storage



Bicycle storage in basement



No smoking, no dogs (cat ok), 4-flight walk-up



VERY SAFE and QUIET:

Active security cameras



Windows face back of the building with view

over quiet brownstone backyards



$2,650/month NO FEE Available early August!



Contact: Vanessa

apt7rentaluws@gmail.com