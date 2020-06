Amenities

49 Morton Street is located on one of the prime West Village blocks. This prewar one bedroom has been totally renovated. With light streaming in, the living room faces North with a view of neighborhood rooftops. There is a compact separate windowed kitchen with all new appliances, and a good sized, quiet bedroom. The bathroom has completely new fixtures with a window in the shower. 49 Morton Street is a 28 unit co-op which has an elevator. Laundry in the basement and a live-in super. Sorry but no dogs allowed. Owner/broker.