49 Grove Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:42 PM

49 Grove Street

49 Grove Street · (415) 218-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Grove Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Complete Video Walkthrough Available Upon Request

Large and light filled 1 bedroom apartment in elevator building in the heart of the West Village. When the city reopens there's no better place to live the "Friends" or Carrie Bradshaw life you've always imagined!

Seconds from the city's best and trendiest restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, and fitness studios, enjoy everything your new neighborhood has to offer. Take out a meal at Joseph Leonard or Barbuto before picking up dessert from Dominque Ansel, and then head to Washington Square Park or go west and admire the views along the Hudson!

Apartment Features:
- Massive and Light Filled Living room with Decorative Fireplace
- Large Bedroom with Ample Closet Space
- Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom

Building Features:
- Elevator
- Live-in super
- Centrally located in the heart of the West Village
- Nearby major subway lines (1,A,C,E,B,D,F,M),King size one bedroom located in prewar elevator building on beautiful West Village block. Apartment boasts living room with decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Grove Street have any available units?
49 Grove Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Grove Street have?
Some of 49 Grove Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 49 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 49 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 49 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 49 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
