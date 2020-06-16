49 Grove Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym

Complete Video Walkthrough Available Upon Request



Large and light filled 1 bedroom apartment in elevator building in the heart of the West Village. When the city reopens there's no better place to live the "Friends" or Carrie Bradshaw life you've always imagined!



Seconds from the city's best and trendiest restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, and fitness studios, enjoy everything your new neighborhood has to offer. Take out a meal at Joseph Leonard or Barbuto before picking up dessert from Dominque Ansel, and then head to Washington Square Park or go west and admire the views along the Hudson!



Apartment Features:

- Massive and Light Filled Living room with Decorative Fireplace

- Large Bedroom with Ample Closet Space

- Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom



Building Features:

- Elevator

- Live-in super

- Centrally located in the heart of the West Village

- Nearby major subway lines (1,A,C,E,B,D,F,M),King size one bedroom located in prewar elevator building on beautiful West Village block. Apartment boasts living room with decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sorry no pets.