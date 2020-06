Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Located on a quiet Central Park West tree Lined block resided this pre war apartment. Situated in a well kept building with basement laundry. this apartment features a good size living and dining area with exposed brick, fireplace, tree top views, and large coat closet. The bedroom can easily accommodate a queen sized bed with room for additional furniture and has an oversized closet and bonus storage loft. Three flight walk up. Pets case by case. Please call or text.