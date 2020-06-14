All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

478 Central Park West

478 Central Park West · (212) 957-4100
Location

478 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
July 1st availability. CENTRAL PARK VIEWS!!FREE GYM!DOORMAN Bright and airy two bedroom home offers more than just Central Park Views. Located in a Doorman building it is just one block from B/C trains and 15 min from Midtown this sunlit apartment features a washer/dryer, marble bath, hardwood floors, and chef's Galley kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and marble counter tops just to start. The living room has three large windows with views of Central Park down to midtown and two Set-in book cases. Both the bedrooms have generous closet space with a pantry closet in the hallway. The master bedroom has plenty of room for a king size bed, dresser and bench or reading chair. The smaller bedroom has set in book case as well as two large windows with Central Park views. There is also a gym for your enjoyment. This beautiful home is located near St. John the Divine, a bevy of fine restaurants to choose from whether it's a French bistro or Thai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 Central Park West have any available units?
478 Central Park West has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 478 Central Park West have?
Some of 478 Central Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
478 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 478 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 478 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 478 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 478 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 478 Central Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 478 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 478 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 478 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 478 Central Park West has units with dishwashers.
