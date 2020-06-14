478 Central Park West

Amenities

July 1st availability. CENTRAL PARK VIEWS!!FREE GYM!DOORMAN Bright and airy two bedroom home offers more than just Central Park Views. Located in a Doorman building it is just one block from B/C trains and 15 min from Midtown this sunlit apartment features a washer/dryer, marble bath, hardwood floors, and chef's Galley kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and marble counter tops just to start. The living room has three large windows with views of Central Park down to midtown and two Set-in book cases. Both the bedrooms have generous closet space with a pantry closet in the hallway. The master bedroom has plenty of room for a king size bed, dresser and bench or reading chair. The smaller bedroom has set in book case as well as two large windows with Central Park views. There is also a gym for your enjoyment. This beautiful home is located near St. John the Divine, a bevy of fine restaurants to choose from whether it's a French bistro or Thai.