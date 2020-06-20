All apartments in New York
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

474 Ninth Avenue

474 9th Avenue · (212) 683-8300
Location

474 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Stay walking distance to Times Square in this big, bright and beautifully decorated, 3 bedroom apartment in Midtown South. This apartment offers numerous extras including flat screen cable TV, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, charming exposed brick, and more. A true home away from home.Features:** Second Floor of traditional NYC walk-up building** Standard kitchen appliances and cookware** 1 Queen bed, 2 full beds** Sofa bed in living area** 1 full sofa bed** Flat screen TV with basic channels** Wifi ready** Charming exposed brick** Polished hardwood floors** Dining table for 4** Heated and air conditioned** Units available 1-12 monthsLocation: This area is the heart of fashion. Major fashion labels such as Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, Nicole Miller, and Andrew Marc have showrooms, production facilities, or offices located in the Garment District. Explore the area's countless sample sales, discount shops, fabric stores, and boutiques. Located only blocks from NYC's Macy's, the largest department store in the world.Popular restaurants in the area include Casa di Isacco, Spot Dessert Bar, and Uncle Jack's Steakhouse.Easy access to the rest of the city. A, C, E trains at Port Authority. 7, S, N, Q, R trains at 42nd Street/Times Square and B, D, F, M at 42nd Street/ Bryant Park.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
474 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 474 Ninth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
474 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 474 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 474 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 474 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 474 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 474 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 474 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 474 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
