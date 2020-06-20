474 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

Stay walking distance to Times Square in this big, bright and beautifully decorated, 3 bedroom apartment in Midtown South. This apartment offers numerous extras including flat screen cable TV, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, charming exposed brick, and more. A true home away from home.Features:** Second Floor of traditional NYC walk-up building** Standard kitchen appliances and cookware** 1 Queen bed, 2 full beds** Sofa bed in living area** 1 full sofa bed** Flat screen TV with basic channels** Wifi ready** Charming exposed brick** Polished hardwood floors** Dining table for 4** Heated and air conditioned** Units available 1-12 monthsLocation: This area is the heart of fashion. Major fashion labels such as Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, Nicole Miller, and Andrew Marc have showrooms, production facilities, or offices located in the Garment District. Explore the area's countless sample sales, discount shops, fabric stores, and boutiques. Located only blocks from NYC's Macy's, the largest department store in the world.Popular restaurants in the area include Casa di Isacco, Spot Dessert Bar, and Uncle Jack's Steakhouse.Easy access to the rest of the city. A, C, E trains at Port Authority. 7, S, N, Q, R trains at 42nd Street/Times Square and B, D, F, M at 42nd Street/ Bryant Park.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner