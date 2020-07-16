Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

Welcome to 47 Ann Street!



Dramatic loft with an expansive open layout, pleasant exposed brick, accented gorgeously by hardwood floors throughout the home. Located in a boutique elevator building, you will enter into your dream home featuring an open kitchen with D/W. The bedroom can easily fit a King Size bed along with other furniture.



Apartment Features:

- Dishwasher

- Wine Cooler

- Bright and Airy Space

- Exposed/Painted Brick Wall

- Live-in/Work is welcome



The building is located in North FiDi, few blocks away from TriBeCa. In close proximity to Fulton Transit Center, grocery stores, shopping, and fine dining.



Price shown is net effective based on one month free on a 13 month lease gross rent is $5,500