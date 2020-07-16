All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

47 Ann Street

47 Ann Street · (212) 825-0050
Location

47 Ann Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$5,077

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Welcome to 47 Ann Street!

Dramatic loft with an expansive open layout, pleasant exposed brick, accented gorgeously by hardwood floors throughout the home. Located in a boutique elevator building, you will enter into your dream home featuring an open kitchen with D/W. The bedroom can easily fit a King Size bed along with other furniture.

Apartment Features:
- Dishwasher
- Wine Cooler
- Bright and Airy Space
- Exposed/Painted Brick Wall
- Live-in/Work is welcome

The building is located in North FiDi, few blocks away from TriBeCa. In close proximity to Fulton Transit Center, grocery stores, shopping, and fine dining.

Price shown is net effective based on one month free on a 13 month lease gross rent is $5,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Ann Street have any available units?
47 Ann Street has a unit available for $5,077 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 47 Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
47 Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Ann Street pet-friendly?
No, 47 Ann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 47 Ann Street offer parking?
No, 47 Ann Street does not offer parking.
Does 47 Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Ann Street have a pool?
No, 47 Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 47 Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 47 Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Ann Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Ann Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Ann Street does not have units with air conditioning.
