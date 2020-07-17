463 West 19th Street

Amenities

This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.Be the very first to live in this fully renovated and bright one bedroom on the historic site of the former Moran's restaurant in Chelsea. The building directly faces the Highline and is in between the Chelsea Historic District and the West Chelsea Gallery District, where one can attend the Thursday evening gallery open shows. Close proximity to Chelsea Piers and the waterfront for biking, jogging and skating. Chelsea Market and all that the Meatpacking District has to offer is just a few blocks south.The apartment features hardwood floors, renovated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, decorative original brick fireplaces (fireplace isn't usable), and fully renovated bathrooms. ButterflyMX system for access and deliveries. The building is wired with Verizon FIOS.Live at the epicenter of food, fashion and art, all at an affordable price.Floor plan is of similar unit.