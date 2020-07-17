All apartments in New York
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

463 West 19th Street

463 West 19th Street · (862) 596-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

463 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.Be the very first to live in this fully renovated and bright one bedroom on the historic site of the former Moran's restaurant in Chelsea. The building directly faces the Highline and is in between the Chelsea Historic District and the West Chelsea Gallery District, where one can attend the Thursday evening gallery open shows. Close proximity to Chelsea Piers and the waterfront for biking, jogging and skating. Chelsea Market and all that the Meatpacking District has to offer is just a few blocks south.The apartment features hardwood floors, renovated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, decorative original brick fireplaces (fireplace isn't usable), and fully renovated bathrooms. ButterflyMX system for access and deliveries. The building is wired with Verizon FIOS.Live at the epicenter of food, fashion and art, all at an affordable price.Floor plan is of similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 West 19th Street have any available units?
463 West 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 463 West 19th Street have?
Some of 463 West 19th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
463 West 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 463 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 463 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 463 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 463 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 463 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 463 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 463 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 463 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 463 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
