Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

462 West 146th Street

462 West 146th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

462 West 146th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Renovated three bedroom, two bathroom apartment in Hamilton Heights.Finishes include ventless Bosh Washer/Dryers, 10-foot ceilings, Moroccan tiled kitchen floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42" soft-close cabinets. Bathrooms have floor to ceiling crisp white porcelain tile, sleek vanities, and over-sized glass enclosed showers. Each room is wired for cable and the building is fully secured with a video intercom system. Two bedrooms have balconies.The inviting, tree-lined streets feature fantastic bars and restaurants, intimate shopping experiences and a myriad of coffee shops all within close proximity to the 1, A, B, C, and D trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 West 146th Street have any available units?
462 West 146th Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 462 West 146th Street have?
Some of 462 West 146th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 West 146th Street currently offering any rent specials?
462 West 146th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 West 146th Street pet-friendly?
No, 462 West 146th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 462 West 146th Street offer parking?
No, 462 West 146th Street does not offer parking.
Does 462 West 146th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 West 146th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 West 146th Street have a pool?
No, 462 West 146th Street does not have a pool.
Does 462 West 146th Street have accessible units?
No, 462 West 146th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 462 West 146th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 West 146th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
