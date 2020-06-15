462 West 146th Street

Amenities

Renovated three bedroom, two bathroom apartment in Hamilton Heights.Finishes include ventless Bosh Washer/Dryers, 10-foot ceilings, Moroccan tiled kitchen floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42" soft-close cabinets. Bathrooms have floor to ceiling crisp white porcelain tile, sleek vanities, and over-sized glass enclosed showers. Each room is wired for cable and the building is fully secured with a video intercom system. Two bedrooms have balconies.The inviting, tree-lined streets feature fantastic bars and restaurants, intimate shopping experiences and a myriad of coffee shops all within close proximity to the 1, A, B, C, and D trains.