Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

461 West 44th Street

461 West 44th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

461 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Just Listed!SPONSOR APT-NO BOARD APPROVAL!A quaint studio in the heart of thriving Hell's Kitchen, this home boasts abundant character and charming shared outdoor spaces. Enter this lovely studio, via entry hallway and you'll immediately take note of the attractive details found throughout, including gorgeous inlaid hardwood floors, an arched doorway and lovely molding and trim. Two large windows in the 15 foot by 13-foot main living area bathe the room in sunlight and frame pleasant views of vine-covered brick. The windowed Pullman kitchen includes a granite counter, full-size appliances and great counter space, and the nicely sized windowed bathroom is sunny and bright. This pin-drop quiet home also includes a nice entry hallway, two large closets and Virtual Security system. 461 West 44th is a pet-friendly, boutique co-op building with an elevator and large central laundry room. The building boasts two great outdoor spaces: a delightful common garden with tiki bar, potted plants and a waterfall, plus a lovely rooftop deck. Live in super. Set in Prime Hell's Kitchen near Times Square, Hudson Yards and the theater district, this home is in the epicenter of the best of New York City living, surrounded by great dining, shopping and entertainment. The open space and stunning views along the Hudson River are a stone's throw away, and the massive Hudson Yards development featuring incredible shopping, retail and dining options plus amazing outdoor spaces is underway nearby, driving a true renaissance in this historic Westside neighborhood. Transportation is effortless with Port Authority providing immediate access to A/C/E trains and numerous buses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 West 44th Street have any available units?
461 West 44th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 West 44th Street have?
Some of 461 West 44th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 West 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
461 West 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 West 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 West 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 461 West 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 461 West 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 461 West 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 West 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 West 44th Street have a pool?
No, 461 West 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 461 West 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 461 West 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 461 West 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 West 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
