461 West 44th Street

Just Listed!SPONSOR APT-NO BOARD APPROVAL!A quaint studio in the heart of thriving Hell's Kitchen, this home boasts abundant character and charming shared outdoor spaces. Enter this lovely studio, via entry hallway and you'll immediately take note of the attractive details found throughout, including gorgeous inlaid hardwood floors, an arched doorway and lovely molding and trim. Two large windows in the 15 foot by 13-foot main living area bathe the room in sunlight and frame pleasant views of vine-covered brick. The windowed Pullman kitchen includes a granite counter, full-size appliances and great counter space, and the nicely sized windowed bathroom is sunny and bright. This pin-drop quiet home also includes a nice entry hallway, two large closets and Virtual Security system. 461 West 44th is a pet-friendly, boutique co-op building with an elevator and large central laundry room. The building boasts two great outdoor spaces: a delightful common garden with tiki bar, potted plants and a waterfall, plus a lovely rooftop deck. Live in super. Set in Prime Hell's Kitchen near Times Square, Hudson Yards and the theater district, this home is in the epicenter of the best of New York City living, surrounded by great dining, shopping and entertainment. The open space and stunning views along the Hudson River are a stone's throw away, and the massive Hudson Yards development featuring incredible shopping, retail and dining options plus amazing outdoor spaces is underway nearby, driving a true renaissance in this historic Westside neighborhood. Transportation is effortless with Port Authority providing immediate access to A/C/E trains and numerous buses