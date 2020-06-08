All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:27 AM

460 East 79th Street

460 East 79th Street · (212) 539-4974
Location

460 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9D · Avail. now

$2,840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
460 East 79th Street Apt 9D is a stunning 1 bedroom in a doorman elevator building with with south eastern full city views. Fully renovated apt with many closets, super bright with west and south exposures. Bedroom can accommodate a king-size bed. This full service building has a full time doorman, live-in super, garage, bicycle storage, Central laundry room. Pets allowed, Located near all convenience, crosstown bus, subway, Agata and Valentina, many shops and restaurants. This apartment has been virtually stage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 East 79th Street have any available units?
460 East 79th Street has a unit available for $2,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 East 79th Street have?
Some of 460 East 79th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 East 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 460 East 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 460 East 79th Street does offer parking.
Does 460 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 460 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 460 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
