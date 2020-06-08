Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

460 East 79th Street Apt 9D is a stunning 1 bedroom in a doorman elevator building with with south eastern full city views. Fully renovated apt with many closets, super bright with west and south exposures. Bedroom can accommodate a king-size bed. This full service building has a full time doorman, live-in super, garage, bicycle storage, Central laundry room. Pets allowed, Located near all convenience, crosstown bus, subway, Agata and Valentina, many shops and restaurants. This apartment has been virtually stage.