4540 Center Boulevard

Amenities

No Broker's Fee Move in dates are flexible.Text or call for showings times and appointments or virtual tourSeveral Different Layouts - Pricing Available - 5 Buildings to choose from - flexible move in datesEnjoy An Extraordinary Level of Service and Convenience.Designed to meet your daily needs and make life a little easier. Smartly proportioned apartments, thoughtful design and several flexible floor plans create a modern vibe and an intuitive flow. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light and cinematic views---- Apartment Features:- High Ceilings- Stone counter tops- Open Kitchen with breakfast-style seating area- Stainless steel appliances- Hardwood floors- Stylish fixtures by Grohe and Kohler- Glossy lacquer cabinets- Modern Baths ----THE AMENITIES- Outdoor 50,000 sq ft roof top park 4 BBQ Grills and pvt cabanas- Tennis courts and Beach Volley Ball- 24 hour Fitness center available to residents of both buildings- 24 hour Tenant Lounge with free wifi, cable tv, pool table, and full kitchen- 24 hour attended lobby with Doorman- Laundry room, valet for drop of service- Parking and Bike room available--- Feel free to call or text with any questions or for a showing, we able to reply much faster via text message.--- Must have good credit and must make 45 times the rent. bond1626316