All apartments in New York
Find more places like 4540 Center Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
4540 Center Boulevard
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

4540 Center Boulevard

45-40 Center Boulevard · (347) 993-3627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

45-40 Center Boulevard, New York, NY 11109
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
tennis court
valet service
No Broker's Fee Move in dates are flexible.Text or call for showings times and appointments or virtual tourSeveral Different Layouts - Pricing Available - 5 Buildings to choose from - flexible move in datesEnjoy An Extraordinary Level of Service and Convenience.Designed to meet your daily needs and make life a little easier. Smartly proportioned apartments, thoughtful design and several flexible floor plans create a modern vibe and an intuitive flow. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light and cinematic views---- Apartment Features:- High Ceilings- Stone counter tops- Open Kitchen with breakfast-style seating area- Stainless steel appliances- Hardwood floors- Stylish fixtures by Grohe and Kohler- Glossy lacquer cabinets- Modern Baths ----THE AMENITIES- Outdoor 50,000 sq ft roof top park 4 BBQ Grills and pvt cabanas- Tennis courts and Beach Volley Ball- 24 hour Fitness center available to residents of both buildings- 24 hour Tenant Lounge with free wifi, cable tv, pool table, and full kitchen- 24 hour attended lobby with Doorman- Laundry room, valet for drop of service- Parking and Bike room available--- Feel free to call or text with any questions or for a showing, we able to reply much faster via text message.--- Must have good credit and must make 45 times the rent. bond1626316

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Center Boulevard have any available units?
4540 Center Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Center Boulevard have?
Some of 4540 Center Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Center Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Center Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 4540 Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Center Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4540 Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Center Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Center Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4540 Center Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Center Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4540 Center Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Center Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4540 Center Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity