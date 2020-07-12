/
long island city
616 Apartments for rent in Long Island City, Queens, NY
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
63 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,329
1213 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,526
1 Bedroom
$3,429
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,440
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,146
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1053 sqft
Walking distance from Vernon Avenue, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and walk-in closets. The residents of this pet-friendly community have access to a rooftop lounge and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41-40 40th Street, 5B
41-40 40th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Long Island City - Location - Property Id: 292804 No Fee Listing 2 Bedroom Unit, for rent located in Long Island City. Cats/Small Dogs are allowed no pet fee. Located close proximity to Midtown, Manhattan approximately 15 minutes via M and R trains.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
47-26 46th St 1
47-26 46th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful renovated unit. Dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4705 Center Boulevard
47-05 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Roof deck, - Property Id: 269461 Huge 2 bedrooms with fantastic closet space, Corner living room with oversized windows, Windowed kitchen with good storage, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood floors, climate
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
43-42 45th Street
43-42 45th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
High floor with lots of sunlight, space and Manhattan views - Sunnyside one bedroom in coop elevator building with no board approval. Original hardwood floors, large updated eat in kitchen with Manhattan Skyline views from the window.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2-01 50 Ave
2-01 50th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$6242 3 bedroom in Long Island City! ElevatorParking GarageStorage Available If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
42-17 27 St
42-17 27th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,485
626 sqft
$3485 1 bedroom in Long Island City! If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11-17 47th Rd
11-17 47th Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1BR/1BA - OVERSIZED WINDOWS + SOUTHERN EXPOSURE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR LEASE START DATES 7/15 OR LATERAt 686 square feet, this 1-Bedroom residence provides a spacious living area that is hard to find these days.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
23-04 Jackson Avenue
23-04 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Amazing deal in prime Long Island City!Large 1 bedroom apartment with central air, washer/dryer and dishwasher, right by the 7 train. Large bedroom, modern kitchen, great natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
43-34 49th Street
43-34 49th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent Large newly renovated 1 Bedroom Available now. Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4545 Center Blvd 1221
45-45 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3BD 3BA, Balcony, Doorman, W/D, Open Ktchn + More - Property Id: 312051 Great 3 Bed, 3 Bath with an Open Kitchen, Large Living Area, Walk-In Closet in Master, Washer/Dryer and Balcony with Southeast Views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
43-07 48th Street
43-07 48th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
804 sqft
Lr/Dr, Bedroom, Full Bath. Close to all shops & transportation. Minutes from subway station, 7 minutes to Long Island City and 20 minutes to Manhattan.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
50-22 47 Street
50-22 47th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50-22 47 Street in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
48-10 45th St
48-10 45th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
This apartment is available for occupancy on July 15th. Anyone going to see the apt., must be wearing a mask and must use the hand sanitizer that will be on a table when entering the apt.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
42-77 Hunter Street
42-77 Hunter Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
The Madison LIC is a boutique rental built to provide the ultimate luxury experience for New Yorkers with discerning tastes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
48-40 42nd Street
48-40 42nd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Bright and modern 2 bedroom in Sunnyside. This stunning residence boasts high end finishes with a sprawling layout that maximizes every square foot.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
42-51 Hunter Street
42-51 Hunter Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,308
Sponsor Unit | No Condo or move in fees Beautiful 1,285 SQF, 2 bedroom PENTHOUSE with huge living/dining area, 2 full baths in Long Island City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11-15 47th Road
11-15 47th Road, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,270
430 sqft
Truffle Building LLC - Property Id: 312900 You will not find a better studio layout and finishes in the very HEART of Long Island City! South-facing and SUN SOAKED! NO (Broker) FEE for this property.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25-18 36th Ave 2
25-18 36th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Gorgeous unit. Huge private terrace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41-14 50th Avenue
41-14 50th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,800
I have a Studio apartment for rent located in sunnyside queens. The apartment is located on a first floor of a multi family home and is just 15 minutes away from midtown. The BQE, LIE and midtown tunnel are a two minute drive away.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4-75 48 Ave
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,405
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3405 1 bedroom in Long Island City! DoormanElevatorParking Garage If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
21-10 44th Drive
21-10 44th Drive, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Apt 3-B at the Decker is a fantastic 1-bedroom located in the convenient and trendy Long Island City. The apartment enjoys fantastic natural lighting thanks to its oversized street-facing window.
