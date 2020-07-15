454 West 58th Street

Amenities

Brand new renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with exclusive balcony in historic Park slope walk up building! Located on third floor on a quiet, tree-lined block a few short blocks from the trains, this apartment has a smart, open layout and super high ceilings. Built in central Air Conditioner/Heat with WIFI capability. Hardwood floors & Crown molding throughout, Building has newest Video intercom system, State of the art locking system and laundry is available in the building. The kitchen has all new stainless appliances, granite counters and carrera marble back splash. Brand new carrera marble bathroom, bright and generously sized. Cats are allowed! Located on a quiet, residential block, access is super easy to the vibrant retail and restaurant scene, making it the best of all worlds for all your living/working/playing needs! Email today to schedule a viewing.NO DOGS ALLOWEDHeat & Hot water included