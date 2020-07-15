All apartments in New York
Find more places like 454 West 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
454 West 58th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

454 West 58th Street

454 West 58th Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

454 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Brand new renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with exclusive balcony in historic Park slope walk up building! Located on third floor on a quiet, tree-lined block a few short blocks from the trains, this apartment has a smart, open layout and super high ceilings. Built in central Air Conditioner/Heat with WIFI capability. Hardwood floors & Crown molding throughout, Building has newest Video intercom system, State of the art locking system and laundry is available in the building. The kitchen has all new stainless appliances, granite counters and carrera marble back splash. Brand new carrera marble bathroom, bright and generously sized. Cats are allowed! Located on a quiet, residential block, access is super easy to the vibrant retail and restaurant scene, making it the best of all worlds for all your living/working/playing needs! Email today to schedule a viewing.NO DOGS ALLOWEDHeat & Hot water included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 West 58th Street have any available units?
454 West 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 West 58th Street have?
Some of 454 West 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
454 West 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 West 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 454 West 58th Street offer parking?
No, 454 West 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 454 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 454 West 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 West 58th Street have a pool?
No, 454 West 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 454 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 454 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 454 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 West 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 454 West 58th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Crystal Green
330 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity