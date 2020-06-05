452 West 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BROKER FEE. Available now. Easy application - no interview, sponsor unit. Pets case by case.



Let the outdoors in at this home with outdoor space just steps from the Highline. Just one flight up, this pin-drop-quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment has two flexible loft spaces with over 6.5-foot ceilings that can be used as a home office, sleeping area or anything you can imagine. The main living area has 13-foot ceilings, a dramatic modern chandelier, and access to a south-facing private terrace with tranquil views over the backyard. The freshly renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, polished Caesarstone countertops, and island with a breakfast bar. Lots of storage space and an in-unit washer/dryer complete the home.



Nearby transportation includes the C and E trains at 23rd and 8th and the M23 crosstown bus.



Please email for the video.