All apartments in New York
Find more places like 452 West 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
452 West 23rd Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:45 AM

452 West 23rd Street

452 West 23rd Street · (212) 381-2247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

452 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BROKER FEE. Available now. Easy application - no interview, sponsor unit. Pets case by case.

Let the outdoors in at this home with outdoor space just steps from the Highline. Just one flight up, this pin-drop-quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment has two flexible loft spaces with over 6.5-foot ceilings that can be used as a home office, sleeping area or anything you can imagine. The main living area has 13-foot ceilings, a dramatic modern chandelier, and access to a south-facing private terrace with tranquil views over the backyard. The freshly renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, polished Caesarstone countertops, and island with a breakfast bar. Lots of storage space and an in-unit washer/dryer complete the home.

Nearby transportation includes the C and E trains at 23rd and 8th and the M23 crosstown bus.

Please email for the video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 West 23rd Street have any available units?
452 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 452 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
452 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 452 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 452 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 452 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 452 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 452 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 452 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 452 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 452 West 23rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity