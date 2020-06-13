All apartments in New York
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:15 PM

450 East 83rd Street

450 E 83rd St · (212) 712-1180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 E 83rd St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14D · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
High Floor, mint condition corner unit with breathtaking views!

Double exposure in the living room with floor to ceiling windows makes this 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom a dream to live in. The apartment has 10 foot ceilings, wide plank hardwood walnut flooring and generous storage space, including 4 walk-in closets. The impressive layout provides for an entry foyer, a master bedroom wing apart from the other 2 bedrooms. Stunning windowed chefs kitchen fully equipped with Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances that open onto a large living/dining space. Also included an in-unit Washer & Dryer, Central Air Conditioning and solar shades.

Some images are digitally staged and a walk-through video can be provided upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 East 83rd Street have any available units?
450 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 450 East 83rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
450 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 450 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 450 East 83rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 450 East 83rd Street does offer parking.
Does 450 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 East 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 450 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 450 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 450 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 450 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
