450 East 83rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities doorman parking garage

High Floor, mint condition corner unit with breathtaking views!



Double exposure in the living room with floor to ceiling windows makes this 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom a dream to live in. The apartment has 10 foot ceilings, wide plank hardwood walnut flooring and generous storage space, including 4 walk-in closets. The impressive layout provides for an entry foyer, a master bedroom wing apart from the other 2 bedrooms. Stunning windowed chefs kitchen fully equipped with Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances that open onto a large living/dining space. Also included an in-unit Washer & Dryer, Central Air Conditioning and solar shades.



Some images are digitally staged and a walk-through video can be provided upon request.