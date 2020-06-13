450 East 83rd Street

Amenities
High Floor, mint condition corner unit with breathtaking views!
Double exposure in the living room with floor to ceiling windows makes this 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom a dream to live in. The apartment has 10 foot ceilings, wide plank hardwood walnut flooring and generous storage space, including 4 walk-in closets. The impressive layout provides for an entry foyer, a master bedroom wing apart from the other 2 bedrooms. Stunning windowed chefs kitchen fully equipped with Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances that open onto a large living/dining space. Also included an in-unit Washer & Dryer, Central Air Conditioning and solar shades.
Some images are digitally staged and a walk-through video can be provided upon request.