45 East 25th Street

OPEN PARK AND SKYLINE VIEWS! Direct open views of Madison Square Park from every room and the balcony! All western exposure provides spectacular park and city views with stunning sunsets! Spacious rooms, great closet space and a private balcony! Recently renovated open kitchen with top of the line maple cabinetry, marble floors, limestone countertop, stylish glass backsplash, and all stainless - Miele dishwasher, Frigidaire refrigerator, and wine fridge! Windowed bath in sparkling white Carrera marble. IDEAL FLATIRON LOCATION overlooking Madison Square Park. Full-service luxury doorman CONDO with outdoor space and workout room. Convenient to Park Avenue South shopping, restaurants, transportation and services. Pet friendly! Contact us to schedule a showing today!Video Walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Synq01bHzaY&feature=youtu.be