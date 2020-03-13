All apartments in New York
Find more places like 45 East 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
45 East 25th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

45 East 25th Street

45 East 25th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
NoMad
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

45 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15A · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
OPEN PARK AND SKYLINE VIEWS! Direct open views of Madison Square Park from every room and the balcony! All western exposure provides spectacular park and city views with stunning sunsets! Spacious rooms, great closet space and a private balcony! Recently renovated open kitchen with top of the line maple cabinetry, marble floors, limestone countertop, stylish glass backsplash, and all stainless - Miele dishwasher, Frigidaire refrigerator, and wine fridge! Windowed bath in sparkling white Carrera marble. IDEAL FLATIRON LOCATION overlooking Madison Square Park. Full-service luxury doorman CONDO with outdoor space and workout room. Convenient to Park Avenue South shopping, restaurants, transportation and services. Pet friendly! Contact us to schedule a showing today!Video Walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Synq01bHzaY&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 East 25th Street have any available units?
45 East 25th Street has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 East 25th Street have?
Some of 45 East 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 East 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 East 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 East 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 East 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 45 East 25th Street offer parking?
No, 45 East 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 East 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 East 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 East 25th Street have a pool?
No, 45 East 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 East 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 45 East 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 East 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 East 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 45 East 25th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity