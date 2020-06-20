All apartments in New York
45 Beekman Street

Location

45 Beekman Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME! This Newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with a home office is gut renovated and boasts Marble Tiles and brand new Fixtures. The apartment offers a Home Office, modern Open Kitchen with a Sit-down Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Cooler, Stained Hard Wood Floors, High Ceilings, extra large Windows offering great natural Light in this gorgeous Downtown Loft. The apartment is located in the heart of the financial district close to bars, restaurants and shopping and just steps away from the Fulton Street transportation hub. Don't miss this unit! contact me today.Virtual Tour: https://vr-tour.doublx.com/p/4N/?pid=5c61f561bf47a20010943e95&pk=1234&page=0 livingny112156

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Beekman Street have any available units?
45 Beekman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Beekman Street have?
Some of 45 Beekman Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Beekman Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Beekman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Beekman Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Beekman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 Beekman Street offer parking?
No, 45 Beekman Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 Beekman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Beekman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Beekman Street have a pool?
No, 45 Beekman Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Beekman Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Beekman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Beekman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Beekman Street has units with dishwashers.
