446 West 38th Street

Here's your chance to tell friends & colleagues that your home is a full-floor 3 bedroom loft with keyed elevator opening directly into your apartment.The sprawling layout features one king & two queen sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a 30 foot living room.Sunlight pours into the south-facing bedrooms. The master bedroom features a marble en suite with a jacuzzi tub & deep closets. The north-facing bedroom & living room feature a wall of windows offering unobstructed views of the city skyline.Bring your culinary dreams to life with a fully equipped kitchen boasting quartz counters, Sub-Zero refrigerator, stainless steel Viking Professional range and hood.A vented washer & dryer sits away from all bedrooms for quiet use.A parking garage is located next to the building.Three Michelin-starred Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare is around the block on 37th Street and the newly opened Legacy Records from the Pasquale Jones & Charlie Bird team is just across the street. A short walk to everything in the Hudson Yards complex.Close to the A, C, E trains on 8th Avenue & the 7 train at Hudson Yards.Call, text, or email for a private viewing. Nolita9279