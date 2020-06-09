All apartments in New York
Location

446 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Here's your chance to tell friends & colleagues that your home is a full-floor 3 bedroom loft with keyed elevator opening directly into your apartment.The sprawling layout features one king & two queen sized bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a 30 foot living room.Sunlight pours into the south-facing bedrooms. The master bedroom features a marble en suite with a jacuzzi tub & deep closets. The north-facing bedroom & living room feature a wall of windows offering unobstructed views of the city skyline.Bring your culinary dreams to life with a fully equipped kitchen boasting quartz counters, Sub-Zero refrigerator, stainless steel Viking Professional range and hood.A vented washer & dryer sits away from all bedrooms for quiet use.A parking garage is located next to the building.Three Michelin-starred Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare is around the block on 37th Street and the newly opened Legacy Records from the Pasquale Jones & Charlie Bird team is just across the street. A short walk to everything in the Hudson Yards complex.Close to the A, C, E trains on 8th Avenue & the 7 train at Hudson Yards.Call, text, or email for a private viewing. Nolita9279

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 West 38th Street have any available units?
446 West 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 West 38th Street have?
Some of 446 West 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 West 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 West 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 West 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 West 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 446 West 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 446 West 38th Street does offer parking.
Does 446 West 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 West 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 West 38th Street have a pool?
No, 446 West 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 West 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 446 West 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 West 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 West 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
