446 West 25th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

The Apartment:

Amazing opportunity to rent a beautifully furnished studio apartment in a historic Chelsea townhome! Flexible lease terms available. The fully renovated apartment has everything you need including bed linens, towels and kitchenware. All tastefully appointed. New windows and A/C units make for a high quality living experience. This home has been expertly renovated and operated by the live-in owner.



The Neighborhood:

Located in vibrant West Chelsea, this home is a short walk to the Gallery district, the Tech corridor and the new Hudson Yards neighborhood. Enjoy all of the exciting amenities this highly walkable area has to offer, like some of New York's best restaurants, the High Line Park, and amazing shopping. Easy access to all of the subway stops along 23rd Street (1, C, E, F, M & Path) and the Hudson Yards 7 train subway station, plus it's an easy walk to Penn Station for Long Island Railroad and New Jersey Transit.



The prices include all utilities plus access to basic internet and cable services.



Sorry, no pets and no smoking.