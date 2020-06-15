All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

446 West 25th Street

446 West 25th Street · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

446 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
The Apartment:
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautifully furnished studio apartment in a historic Chelsea townhome! Flexible lease terms available. The fully renovated apartment has everything you need including bed linens, towels and kitchenware. All tastefully appointed. New windows and A/C units make for a high quality living experience. This home has been expertly renovated and operated by the live-in owner.

The Neighborhood:
Located in vibrant West Chelsea, this home is a short walk to the Gallery district, the Tech corridor and the new Hudson Yards neighborhood. Enjoy all of the exciting amenities this highly walkable area has to offer, like some of New York's best restaurants, the High Line Park, and amazing shopping. Easy access to all of the subway stops along 23rd Street (1, C, E, F, M & Path) and the Hudson Yards 7 train subway station, plus it's an easy walk to Penn Station for Long Island Railroad and New Jersey Transit.

The prices include all utilities plus access to basic internet and cable services.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 West 25th Street have any available units?
446 West 25th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 West 25th Street have?
Some of 446 West 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 West 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 446 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 446 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 446 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 446 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 446 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
