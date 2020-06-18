All apartments in New York
440 West 35th Street
Last updated December 1 2019 at 2:09 PM

440 West 35th Street

440 East 35th Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
Flex 3 Bed/ 2 bath with partition up in the living room. Modern residences have been uniquely crafted with your ultimate comfort and convenience in mind. Wide plank oak hardwood flooring offers a warm, serene ambience, while high ceilings and an open layout provides a clean, airy feel. Natural light floods the space through large, soundproof double pane windows, offering a quiet escape from the lively streets below. With every detail taken into careful consideration, these windows have also been highlighted by solar shades for privacy, making your home the ultimate peaceful retreat. The building brings a variety of outdoor areas, offering a serene space to enjoy the warm sunshine or catch the breathtaking sunsets sunset. A fitness studio featuring Matrix equipment is also available, complete with a weight and cardio area. An inviting residents' lounge provides a tranquil ambience to relax and re-energize with comfortable seating, workspaces, and a dry bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 West 35th Street have any available units?
440 West 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 West 35th Street have?
Some of 440 West 35th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 West 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 West 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 West 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 440 West 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 440 West 35th Street offer parking?
No, 440 West 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 440 West 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 West 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 West 35th Street have a pool?
No, 440 West 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 West 35th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 440 West 35th Street has accessible units.
Does 440 West 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 West 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
