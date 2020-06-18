440 West 35th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors gym air conditioning clubhouse accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym

Flex 3 Bed/ 2 bath with partition up in the living room. Modern residences have been uniquely crafted with your ultimate comfort and convenience in mind. Wide plank oak hardwood flooring offers a warm, serene ambience, while high ceilings and an open layout provides a clean, airy feel. Natural light floods the space through large, soundproof double pane windows, offering a quiet escape from the lively streets below. With every detail taken into careful consideration, these windows have also been highlighted by solar shades for privacy, making your home the ultimate peaceful retreat. The building brings a variety of outdoor areas, offering a serene space to enjoy the warm sunshine or catch the breathtaking sunsets sunset. A fitness studio featuring Matrix equipment is also available, complete with a weight and cardio area. An inviting residents' lounge provides a tranquil ambience to relax and re-energize with comfortable seating, workspaces, and a dry bar.