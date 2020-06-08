All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

440 West 34th Street

440 West 34th Street · (212) 588-5653
Location

440 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
No Broker's Fee

Renovated studio apartment on the 7th floor with city views facing West. This wonderful prewar apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a full-size dishwasher, beautiful granite counter-tops and plenty of storage space. There is excellent closet space with 3 in total. Hardwood floors throughout and coffered ceilings. The renovated full bathroom is finished in classic white subway tile.

440 West 34th Street is classic prewar elevator building, featuring a full-time doorman, on-site superintendent and laundry room. Pet friendly (some restrictions apply). Located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood, which is convenient to the A/C/E, 1/2/3 & 7 trains. Penn Station is less than 2 blocks away. Brooklyn Fare & Ideal Market grocery stores are located within the neighborhood, as is the Hudson River Greenway, High Line and many wonderful coffee shops.

This building now offers DEPOSIT-FREE leases using OBLIGO billing authorization technology (for qualified tenants).

U.S Guarantors & Insurent Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 West 34th Street have any available units?
440 West 34th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 West 34th Street have?
Some of 440 West 34th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 West 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 West 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 West 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 West 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 440 West 34th Street offer parking?
No, 440 West 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 440 West 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 West 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 West 34th Street have a pool?
No, 440 West 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 West 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 440 West 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 West 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 West 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
