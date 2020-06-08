Amenities
No Broker's Fee
Renovated studio apartment on the 7th floor with city views facing West. This wonderful prewar apartment has a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a full-size dishwasher, beautiful granite counter-tops and plenty of storage space. There is excellent closet space with 3 in total. Hardwood floors throughout and coffered ceilings. The renovated full bathroom is finished in classic white subway tile.
440 West 34th Street is classic prewar elevator building, featuring a full-time doorman, on-site superintendent and laundry room. Pet friendly (some restrictions apply). Located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood, which is convenient to the A/C/E, 1/2/3 & 7 trains. Penn Station is less than 2 blocks away. Brooklyn Fare & Ideal Market grocery stores are located within the neighborhood, as is the Hudson River Greenway, High Line and many wonderful coffee shops.
This building now offers DEPOSIT-FREE leases using OBLIGO billing authorization technology (for qualified tenants).
U.S Guarantors & Insurent Accepted