Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lock the door and throw away the key. This spacious two bedroom one bathroom duplex apartment unit has everything you could possibly want. With a in unit washer and dryer and yes your own private rooftop deck, there is no need to leave home. Located on a tree line block in Hamilton Heights. One block from the ABC and D line. Two blocks from the 1 train. 3 blocks from Riverbank state park the New York Sports Club, Starbucks and countless supermarkets and restaurants. Enjoy the intimacy of townhouse living in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Harlem. Virtual tour available upon request.