433 West 54th St. 15
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

433 West 54th St. 15

433 West 54th Street · (646) 757-2548
Location

433 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Charming, move-in ready studio offers space, light, and location! This spacious studio with nearly 10 ft ceilings is the perfect starter apartment or pied-a-terre. Separate windowed kitchen and bath with tub and shower. Two large closets AND private storage cage in basement! Amenities in this boutique, prewar walk-up include building laundry, live-in super, private storage & video intercom. Pets and pied-a-terres allowed. Conveniently located within minutes from Central Park, Whole Foods, Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center, Citibike and all major bus and transportation lines. Surrounded by numerous restaurants, fantastic shopping, dog parks and much more! Call us today and schedule a showing while this apartment is still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 West 54th St. 15 have any available units?
433 West 54th St. 15 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 433 West 54th St. 15 currently offering any rent specials?
433 West 54th St. 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 West 54th St. 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 West 54th St. 15 is pet friendly.
Does 433 West 54th St. 15 offer parking?
No, 433 West 54th St. 15 does not offer parking.
Does 433 West 54th St. 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 West 54th St. 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 West 54th St. 15 have a pool?
No, 433 West 54th St. 15 does not have a pool.
Does 433 West 54th St. 15 have accessible units?
No, 433 West 54th St. 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 433 West 54th St. 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 West 54th St. 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 West 54th St. 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 West 54th St. 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
