433 West 54th St. 15

Charming, move-in ready studio offers space, light, and location! This spacious studio with nearly 10 ft ceilings is the perfect starter apartment or pied-a-terre. Separate windowed kitchen and bath with tub and shower. Two large closets AND private storage cage in basement! Amenities in this boutique, prewar walk-up include building laundry, live-in super, private storage & video intercom. Pets and pied-a-terres allowed. Conveniently located within minutes from Central Park, Whole Foods, Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center, Citibike and all major bus and transportation lines. Surrounded by numerous restaurants, fantastic shopping, dog parks and much more! Call us today and schedule a showing while this apartment is still available!